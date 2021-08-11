The potential use of federal infrastructure funds in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County and the City of Sioux Falls are already making big investments in infrastructure, but both say they could do even more if the infrastructure bill in congress is signed into law.

This is one of the most dangerous intersections in Sioux Falls.

“41st and I-29, they’re going to redo that interchange and make it more user friendly,” said Sioux Falls city council member Curt Soehl.

It’s also an infrastructure project. Sioux Falls city councilman Curt Soehl says the city could do even more with money from Washington.

“We need another railroad bridge over the top of the railroad for the Foundation Park area with all the buildings and all of the people that are going to be coming up there, that’s one thing. If we are lucky enough to get to get money out of Washington DC infrastructure, we could always use it for our arterial roads, repaving and upgrades for our roads,” said Soehl.

“Highway 130 off of I-29 is on the north side of the Amazon facility, we’re expecting to go from 800 cars a day to 8,000 cars a day and that’s going to be a major four lane operation,” said Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth.

It’s not just new pavement on the wish list. Commissioner Jeff Barth says Minnehaha County government offices eventually need a new home.

“We need a new administration building, and that will be 40 million dollars or something. We probably need to take one of our parking lots and make it into a ramp,” said Barth

But Barth and Sohel aren’t too worried about the infrastructure growing pains.

“It’s a good problem to have that people want to come to Sioux Falls, put their businesses in here and move here,” said Soehl.

The infrastructure bill passed in the senate and will now go back to the house for final passage later this month.