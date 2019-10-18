‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ comes to the Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to make a trip to the Washington Pavilion. A new show is taking stage.

Michael Thatcher and Jacqueline Jarrold are two of the actors in “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Sioux Falls is the first stop on their new tour.

“We’re working out all the kinks with our new crew and making sure everything is set up and ready to go,” actor, plays “Robert Grove,” Michael Thatcher said.

There will be three performances this weekend, with the first one Friday night at 7:30.

“It is non-stop laughs for about two hours, and things start going wrong before the show even begins, so if people are coming to the show, get there a little bit early because things start going wrong,” Thatcher said.

So what can you expect from this performance?

“The Play that Goes Wrong, it’s about this amateur acting company, that is putting on a very ambitious murder mystery, but it’s way beyond their means and anything that possibly can go wrong, does go wrong,” Thatcher said.

Plus it’s a show, Jarrold says is for any age.

“You can bring your whole family, from your kids, to your grandparents, and I think that is rare, something people of all ages can enjoy,” actor, plays “Sandra Wilkinson,” Jacqueline Jarrold said.

For more information and tickets, click here.