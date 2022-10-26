SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may once again vote on abortion if a group can gather enough signatures to place it on the ballot.

Dakotans for Health has put forward a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion as a constitutional right in South Dakota.

In order to place it on the November 2024 ballot for voters, the proposed amendment needs 10% of the voter turnout of this November’s gubernatorial election. They can begin collecting signatures on November 5, exactly two years until the 2024 election.

Proponents of the ballot measure will meet at Icon Event Hall on November 5 to start collecting signatures with a goal of collecting 60,000 signatures.

Opponents of the measure have formed the Life Defense Fund in response to Dakotans for Health’s campaign. The committee is made up of Representative Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), Leslee Unruh, founder of the Alpha Center, and Steven Perkins of Sioux Falls.

In a Right to Life newsletter sent out earlier this year, Hansen said that “Beginning this November, we must stand next to their petition circulators, explain to the public how radical this amendment is, and encourage our fellow citizens not to sign the petition.”

Dakotans for Health has raised $93,120 for their constitutional amendments on Medicaid expansion and abortion. The Life Defense Fund has filed paperwork showing that have raised $17,529.