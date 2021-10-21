The perfect time for leaf peeping and hiking at Palisades State Park

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Once the sun came out, it was a beautiful day for a fall hike. And if you were out at Palisades State Park, you got to see the leaves at their peak color.

With the cool breeze and colorful trees, you can definitely tell its Fall at Palisades State Park and many people came out to enjoy the beautiful Autumn day.

“What a treasure for all of us to have and what a great opportunity to come out and see the Fall colors and the rocks and the river. Something that everybody should take advantage of, just to enjoy what we have here,” Larry Weires said.

LS: “Do you guys like Fall?”

“Yes!” cousins Lucas, Sydney, Avery, Isaiah and Bennett said.

LS: “What is your favorite thing about Fall?”

“All the leaves falling,” Lucas said.

“My favorite one is like when I get to see the different kinds of colors,” Sydney said.

Park manager John Dummer says the Palisades State Park is a popular place this time of year.

“This is a really great time to go like tent camping. Temperatures are really, you know, not hot, not humid, it’s really comfortable out. It’s also good weather for going for a hike,” Dummer said.

“Well, in the Fall, the bugs are gone, it’s cooled off, bright sunshine during the day and the Fall colors,” Weires said.

There’s a lot to enjoy about Autumn, but there’s one specific thing these cousins are looking forward too — a certain holiday they already have their costumes picked out for.

“Ninja!” Sydney said.

“Pikachu!” Lucas said.

“Jasmine!” Avery said.

“A football player! He’s going to be a dinosaur.” Isaiah said.

Palisades State Park may be at its peak right now for the Autumn season, but they are open year-round so you can take in each of the four seasons here in South Dakota. So even when that snow starts falling, you can still come out and enjoy some beauty.