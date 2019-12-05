The people behind a $1 million donation to SF School District, nonprofits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Some students don’t always have the same opportunities that will allow them to reach their fullest potentials. As we explained yesterday on KELOLAND News, a Sioux Falls family wants to make sure each student has the proper tools to succeed.

Three organizations aimed at educating students and helping them succeed are benefiting from a $1 million gift from David and Christine Billion.

“Christine and I felt this was a good way to help some disadvantaged youth in our own community, and help them in a long term basis, achieve life skills, I think that will enable them in the future to become productive citizens,” donor, David Billion said.

$600,000 of the donation will go to the Sioux Falls School District’s SIPPS program.

“This will enable them to take this program and put into some title one schools and assist these kids and if the results are showing an extreme amount of success, eventually it might become part of the entire school curriculum,” David Billion said.

$150,000 will go to Steve Hildebrand’s non-profit Promising Futures, and $250,000 to the Hope Coalition, which pays for kids to go to preschool.

“It’s almost like a way of equaling the playing field for life, to give a child the opportunity to create visions of different possibilities, goals, dreams, plant that seed, think about what they may want to do in their future,” donor, Christine Billion said.

Making this a gift that will potentially be life changing for students.

“It’s how can we help these children, because by helping a child you’re helping the world really, as silly as that sounds, you’re lifting that child out of its poverty, you’re helping the family, you’re helping the community,” Christine Billion said.

“We live in the community, our business is in the community, we love the community, and we give back to the community,” David Billion said.