The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to ‘Click it or Ticket’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriffs Office is teaming up with law enforcement across the nation for the Click it or Ticket Campaign. And just in time for a busy Memorial Day weekend.

“I wear my seatbelt because it’s the law number one. But it’s safe, especially out here where it’s 80 miles per hour, yeah I feel a lot safer,” JoAnn Hammonds, driver, said.

JoAnn and Laverne Hammond are passing through the state on their way from Iowa to visit family in Montana.

“With more traffic, I just feel that you are safer with your seatbelt on,” JoAnn Hammond said.

Lt. Taylor Sperle with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is picking up as we get closer to Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re seeing a lot more traffic out there and so it’s important to not only get the message out but also provide extra provide extra enforcement to remind people that they need to wear their seatbelts,” Lt. Sperle said.

Whether your plans take you across South Dakota or to another state, expect to see more patrol cars on highways and interstates.

“We will be conducting extra saturation patrols in Pennington County where we’ll have extra deputies out on the roadway specifically looking for those who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, and then we are also doing some DUI saturation patrols for impaired drivers,” Lt. Sperle said.

So people, like JoAnn and Laverne Hammond, can feel safe on our South Dakota roads.

The National Click it or Ticket Campaign will going on from May 24th to June 6th.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2019 there were nearly 9,500 unbuckled passengers killed in crashes in the United States.