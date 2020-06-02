The Original Pancake House reopening later this month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy a meal at The Original Pancake House. After closing in September following tornadoes, and remaining closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sioux Falls restaurant will reopen June 15.

Employees of The Original Pancake House won’t forget the September night when three tornadoes hit Sioux Falls.

“I came down here about 3:30 that morning and I couldn’t believe it, we weren’t hit as bad as everyone around us, like The Rush and Pizza Ranch, but walking around Plaza 41, it was like a war zone,” general manager, Beth Cogley said.

Now, nearly nine months later, these doors will be back open, welcoming hungry customers.

“The biggest thing is we are beyond excited to see our customers, I’ve kept in contact with some of them but it will be nice to see them again, we have a lot of regulars that come in daily, so I don’t where they’ve been eating but they better come back,” Cogley said.

While we can’t show you the updates quite yet, Cogley says there are a lot of changes inside.

“The finishings that the owners picked out are going to be gorgeous, the light fixtures, the booths, the tables, everything, a whole new look, the first time I went in there the first time, I had no words,” Cogley said.

Cogley hopes customers are just as impressed when the re-opening day finally arrives.

“We obviously knew this day would come but when the owners finally set a date, it really sunk in, and suddenly there’s all these things to do, and we are kind of rushing to get it done but we will,” Cogley said.

Cogley says they have also expanded. She says the kitchen is bigger and there is more seating.