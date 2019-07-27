The Oaklyn Foundation’s first annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss 5K

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this month, we introduced you to the Remme family.

They’re honoring the loss of their baby girl at birth to start the Oaklyn Foundation, an organization that helps families who’ve lost a child.

The foundation held an awareness walk for pregnancy and infant loss at Cherry Rock Park on Saturday.

Participants could either walk or run the 5K course. People also participated in a memorial walk to remember the lives of children lost in the area.

“I just hope that when the families come together, they can feel that sense of community. We want everyone to know that their child is such a blessing and that they should be remembered,” Jessica Remme, mom of Oaklyn, Oaklyn Foundation Founder said.

This is the first pregnancy and infant loss event the organization has done.

Coming up tonight at 10– we’ll tell you why organizers say it’s important to support these families, and what you can do to help.