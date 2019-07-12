The numbers behind the Levitt’s beginning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cole Allen Band, the latest headliner at Levitt at the Falls, will take the stage at 7:00 Friday night.

Levitt Shell Sioux Falls posted on their Facebook page this week some numbers they’ve seen through July 4. Among these is the total number of visitors coming to the lawn: 18,789.

Through July 4, the average attendance for a show at the Levitt has been 1,445.

“I think we’re having success at the Levitt because it’s a welcoming environment,” said Nancy Halverson, executive director of Levitt at the Falls. “We’ve all fallen in love with downtown all over again, it’s a new destination, it’s an exciting place to be.”

“I think that Sioux Falls was hungry for a music venue like this that was ongoing and accessible to folks,” said Rose Ann Hofland, director of communications and community engagement with Levitt at the Falls. “What’s so great about the Levitt is that we have taken down some of those barriers that prevent people from participating. So it’s a free opportunity. You don’t have to buy a ticket. You can come, you can sit on the lawn, you can bring a chair and just participate.”

“What I’ve loved is to see the diversity of the audience, I mean we’ve seen people from all across the city, all walks of life, all ages, just what we’d hope for,” Halverson said.

102 musicians have taken the stage through July 4. And there’s more music still on the way.

“We have such a broad range of different genres of music that are being explored too so people can come out, they don’t have a ton of financial investment in it but they can check out something new, find something different that they love,” Hofland said.