The number of people getting their first vaccine shot slowing down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve heard a lot about vaccine hesitancy lately, nationally and right here in KELOLAND.

As of Monday, more than 46-percent of South Dakotans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine haven’t gotten their first dose.

And, while there is now plenty of vaccine available, the number of people getting their first shot is slowing down dramatically.

This chart shows how many South Dakotans have gotten their first shot in the last month.

During the last full week of March, more than 26,000 South Dakotans received their first vaccination.

Last week, just 7,100 received their first dose.