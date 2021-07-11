‘The new normal for us’: Mobile food pantries continue to fight hunger in various neighborhoods, counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding South Dakota says it saw the need for food assistance elevate to two and a half times what it normally was. The organization says it’s still high, but numbers have decreased.

Feeding South Dakota permanently closed their fixed-location food pantries during the pandemic, but they are still giving out food through their mobile food pantry in various neighborhoods.

“This is going to be like the new normal for us,” Renee Krumvieda, an operations associate with Feeding South Dakota said.

In Sioux Falls alone, they do 14 distributions a month. Overall, Feeding South Dakota serves over 100 communities.

“You know, there’s been, I’ve had hard times in my life and there was resources like this available to me so just being there, able to help people out, kind of give that back, makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside,” Krumvieda said.

This is the third time the mobile food pantry has been at the First Presbyterian church. They’re one of the smaller locations, serving about twenty households each time.

“For me, it’s just awesome just to give back to people and just to, we always talk about being the visible face of Christ so just seeing our impact that we can have on the community and just help in a small way,” volunteer Eric Fjerestad said.

“They don’t seem like the typical people that you would think need food but I don’t really care who they are, we’re giving away food. They’re so happy about receiving it,” volunteer Calvin Adamson said.

Feeding South Dakota is always looking for help from volunteers both at the mobile food distributions and in the warehouse.

“We cannnot do any of this without volunteers. So, I just want to thank the volunteers for people that come in and, like today, they’re about to get rained on but they’re all smiling and they’re just excited to be here,” Krumvieda said.