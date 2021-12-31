The need for food in South Dakota continues into the new year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Food insecurity is an issue all year, not just during the holiday season. For many people across the state, not having enough food is an everyday concern.

“You don’t know what food insecurity looks like or who it might be impacting. It could be a child in your kiddos class at school so your dollars and your volunteer time and the food that you are donating can go so far and impact people that you might know in your daily life,” said Megan Kjose, development director.

Feeding South Dakota distributed over 17 million pounds of food this past year.

“We saw that need sort of come down a little bit this last fall and then in November around the holiday we seen it rise again we are starting to see our mobile distribution sites see about 15-20 percent more guest,” said Lori Dykstra, CEO.

There are many ways to get involved with Feeding South Dakota in the New Year.

“They can donate food to us, we are always looking for food donations to supplement what we are doing with our monthly food distributions, they can also volunteer with us, whatever works with their schedule, we have great opportunities in all three of our distribution centers and then they can also donate dollars with us as well, we are always looking for ways to make dollars go further, whether that’s participating with purchasing for food or different things that are needed to supplement all of the different programs that we have,” said Kjose.

They expect the need for food to remain high as we enter 2022.

“We know the cost of groceries and gas and fuel all these things are causing people to have to stretch their dollar a little further, so I do think that we are going to see the need still be greater than a typical year,” said Dykstra.

But families in-need, facing the challenges of rising costs, can find relief in the New Year with the help of generous donations from the community.

Feeding South Dakota has distribution centers in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City. If you are interested in volunteering or donating you can find more information on the Feeding South Dakota website.