The need for blood drives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a year into the pandemic and many people are still working from home.

When it comes to deciding when to donate blood, Lauri Hoffmann with the Community Blood Bank says anytime is a good time.

But with businesses still having people working from home, there are fewer blood drives.

“Some of the bigger organizations haven’t been in. And so we hope that those people who work at those organizations do come into our community events,” Lauri Hoffman said.

She says events like today’s pop-up blood drive at Hy-Vee are great ways for people to get out and make a difference in the local blood supply.

“I came to donate blood just because I felt like it was a good thing to do to help out the community and I’m able to do it,” Jane Iken said.

Jane Iken donates blood multiple times a year, saying it not only feels good to help out but it only takes a few minutes of your time.

“Usually takes about 15 minutes. They make you feel comfortable and, it helps out people, so I’m happy to help them,” Iken said.

The lack of large pop-up drives paired with the upcoming Fourth of July holiday is making the need for donations even more important.

“You have a longer weekend. You have more people out having fun, doing the holiday thing with family and friends. Car crashes may go up. You might have more traumas for whatever reason, so that need for blood goes up. Plus we won’t be collecting blood for three days because of the holiday. And then it becomes even more important,” Hoffman said.

Businesses are also encouraged to host their own pop up blood drive. They can do that by contacting the community blood bank and asking what their next steps should be.

“We always have a need for blood. And that is just something that is constantly ongoing. That’s why it’s so important to have these pop-ups like we’ve got here at Hy-Vee,” Hoffman said.

If you were unable to make it to today’s blood drive, you’ll have another chance later this week with a tasty incentive. Texas Roadhouse will be offering certificates for a free cheeseburger to anyone who donates in the donor rooms this week.

For more information, click here.