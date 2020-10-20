The mother of teenage shooting victim wants justice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls teenager remains hospitalized clinging to life, more than a month after being shot in the head in what police say was an accidental shooting.

But the girl’s mother, who we sat down with today, doesn’t believe it was an accident.

17-year-old Reesa Fool Bull is a young beautiful girl who had so much going for her in life.

She loves her Native American culture. Dancing at POW-WOWs is what she likes to do best.

She was also planning to join the military after graduation.

But that all changed one September morning.

“Almost 10 a.m., my youngest daughter called and said Reesa got shot,” Jessica Long Crow said.

Jessica Long Crow is Reesa’s mother.

“When I heard it was in the head that was even more devastating, they said it was an accident, so I figured her leg, her arm, but when they said the head I said ‘oh no,” Jessica said.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Artavius Gregerabdo told police he pointed the gun at Reesa’s head, but claims he didn’t know if the gun was loaded, so he pulled trigger to check.

“That was the most reckless thing I’ve ever heard of in my life,” Jessica said.

Jessica says her daughter is paralyzed on her right side, blind in her left eye and deaf in her left ear. She’s had four surgeries and is scheduled for another.

“Right now she’s doing good for her situation, she’s going to make it, but she has a lot of things to overcome, and learn back again,” Jessica said.

Gregerabdo is charged with aggravated assault to cause bodily injury with indifference to human life.

“I don’t think she’s getting her justice for everything that’s wrong with her, he gets to call his mom every day and talk to her, she doesn’t, he gets to walk around, she can’t that’s not justice,” Jessica said.

Gregerabdo has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

A gofundme site has been set up to help the family with medical bills, click here to donate.