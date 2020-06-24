The Monument set to be completed by Fall of 2021

The Monument in Rapid City, which started construction last Fall, is on track to be completed by Fall of 2021.

Right now, crews are setting structural steel and finishing up deep foundations.

The new arena is going to be multi-purpose. It will be used for sports and other entertainment events. The total size is 250,000 square feet.

“We are currently on track to our current schedule, we have seen no disruptions or interruptions from COVID-19 which is a positive note today,” Dave Richardson, senior project manager, said.”

Crews are taking extra health precautions due to COVID-19 by pre-screening, bringing in cleaning crews, and wearing masks.