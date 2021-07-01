The Monument officially launches in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday marks the first day of The Monument in Rapid City, formerly known as the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

With the new name comes new events, bigger concerts and sporting activities. You will also notice new signage going up on the facility.

“That naming rights change is a really big deal because it helps change our image and our culture here a little bit. It’s all part of the bigger change that we are doing. The new building is sparking that obviously so it’s all very exciting,” Craig Baltzer, Exec. Director of The Monument said.

The Monument’s new website went live today.