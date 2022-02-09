RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — From one big event to the next. The Monument in Rapid City is now getting ready for the annual Sports Show just one week after the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.

You might remember over 100 truckloads of dirt filling the Summit Arena but by the end of this week, it will be filled with vendors for the Sports Show.

“Right now, they are feverishly moving in large vendors. So Rushmore Hall where we are at is the first place to move in, started at 8 AM this morning,” Tanya Gray, Event Services Manager, said.

Since the moment Stock Show goers walked out the doors, crews began clearing the facility for the Sports Show.

“It is a huge undertaking. It is about a thousand man-hours that we put into it. Our crews start Saturday night and work 24/7 to get it ready to roll,” Priscilla Dominguez, Marketing Dir., said.

The Sports Show brings in tens of thousands of people. Vendors sell anything from bikes to boats.

This will be the 40th anniversary of the event. And the first year using the new arena.

“We will be expanding this year because the Sports Show has never used the Summit Arena before so you will see vendors moving around, it’ll be something new for people,” Gray said.

The Event Services Manager says it’s a lot of hard work for staff to flip events quickly, but they always do a great job.

There are no COVID-19 health requirements or mandates in place for the Sports Show event. The Monument officials encourage everyone to stay home if they are sick and be respectful of others.