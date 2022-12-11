RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Monument in Rapid City is entering one of its busiest times of the year. With big events this month and next month, staff are preparing for thousands of people to walk through the doors.

If you want to have a successful rodeo or tournament, you need to prepare.

That’s what’s happening right now at the Monument.

“I’m already working on Stock Show and Rodeo events and it’s December but we work months ahead of time, especially for these large events where we are working months and months ahead of time just to prepare, gather information, do scheduling, order equipment, food of course, all kinds of things,” Kraemer said.

Each year, events like Lakota Nation Invitational, the Stock Show and Rodeo, and the Sports Show bring in thousands of people from all over.

After breaking attendance records last year, Executive Director Craig Baltzer is expecting another great year.

He’s also expecting some challenges.

“I would say that staffing is still our number one problem. I would say that very recently we’ve had better luck with part time staff coming back. Hopefully, that trend continues and it’s not just a little blip but it’s still our number one issue. We just hope it’s trending in the right direction,” Baltzer said.

However, Baltzer believes his staff is prepared for whatever this busy year brings.

The Summit Arena has only been open for a little over a year. It finished construction back in October of 2021.

“The economic engine driver is really working. That is what this venue does and that is what the new summit arena is helping us do more of and all of these events, we’re growing them,” Baltzer said.