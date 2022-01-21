The Monument in Rapid City gets ready for the 2022 Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s largest events is only a week away. This year, the Black Hills Stock Show will be in the brand new Summit Arena and crews are already preparing for a busy week.

The new Summit Arena will look quite different over the next couple of weeks. That’s because 80 loads of dirt will cover the floor for the first time ever.

“Behind me you see them leveling it out. We are mixing in some sand and getting it just right for the rodeo to start next week,” Hammerbeck said.

Rory Hammerbeck is the Operations Manager at The Monument. He says preparing for the Stock Show starts months in advance.

“We have a really good team here at the Monument, we all work together. But we will start planning in the summer months to get all the way to this point and then afterwards we will recap and try and make it better next year,” Hammerbeck said.

“It’s just logistics is really what it comes down to. Making sure that we’re prepped and ready for when those folks are ready to get started and going on their event that we have it prepped and ready for them,” Prascilla Dominguez, Dir. of Corporate Sales and Marketing, said.

Each year the Stock Show brings in approximately 2 to 3-hundred thousand people. This year with the new arena, The Monument is expecting even more visitors.

“We’ve been tracking ticket sales, obviously most of what happens here during the course of the nine days is free and open to the public. But for the events that are ticketed, we are seeing strong and early sales, even more so than last year. So we really expect to see a banner year here,” Dominguez said.

The Stock Show starts next Friday and will go through Saturday, February 5th.

During the Black Hills Stock Show, most of the The Monument will be used for all sorts of different events and vendors.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, there are no health requirements or mandates in place for the event. The Monument officials encourage everyone to stay home if they are sick and be respectful of others.