The mission to build a military museum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local business is expanding its base of operations to include a military museum.

The Alliance is expanding its footprint with the purchase of the former AAA building along Russell Street in Sioux Falls. The plan is to create South Dakota’s first comprehensive military museum.

“All branches of the military, everybody that’s served, and the general public to come in with their families, spend some time and have a good experience, part of The Alliance experience,” The Alliance Executive Director Brian Phelps said.

The purchase was made through a matching gift, but work won’t start on the museum until sufficient funds are raised for the restoration.

“We’ve already got architects that are on board, we’ve got museum experts on board to help us plan this space, so it’s going to go quick but we’re going to do it right,” Phelps said.

“I think it’s going to be a great celebration of our heritage, not only for our community but for our youth that are going to be involved in this project as well,” 114th Fighter Wing Airman & Family Program Manager Nikki Wajer said.

Nikki Wajer is the Airman & Family Program Manager for the 114th Fighter Wing and a board member for The Alliance. She has a clear vision for the museum.

“I hope the end product will be very interactive. I hope that we can provide our community a place for our families, our service members throughout the decade to come to share their experiences,” Wajer said.

“Not just have the artifact but have the story that goes with it so people can learn about the people versus just a uniform or just a piece of cloth,” Phelps said.

A museum full of stories for one and all.

“Educate people, bring the busloads of kids in, bring the families in and have them just share memories and learn about this country,” Phelps said.

The Alliance will kick off a capital campaign in 2022 and hopes to have the museum open in 2023.

If you’d like to donate to The Alliance, click HERE