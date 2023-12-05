SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is offering a stocking stuffer that’s sure to bring some joy to sick children this holiday season.

Scheels in Sioux Falls is home to Miracle on 41st Street this holiday season.

“We are selling our puppies and all of the proceeds will be donated back to the kids at the hospital,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

The goal is $6,000, and it’s a win-win for customers, who go home with a Scheels Puppy for $7.99, while the dollars benefit Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“People love the puppies and so knowing that they’re going to purchase them and also be able to do a good deed I think is sitting really well with our customers,” Schlapkohl said.

“We fund our Child Life program, we fund the chaplain, we provide meals and mileage and lodging for families that are in the hospital from out of town, and then we also purchase some of the life-saving equipment that we wouldn’t be able to have at a facility in Sioux Falls if it wasn’t for donations,” Olson said.” Sanford Health Foundation’s Bethany Olson said.

Bethany Olson is with the Sanford Health Foundation, and says the donation comes at a critical time of year.

“Nobody wants to be in the hospital, ever, but especially over the holidays it gets to be a little hard, so at Sanford Children’s they try to make it seem as normal as possible so they have trees, they have activities and then they have people like Scheels that donate items for the kids to just feel a little bit more at home during the holidays,” Olson said.

Scheels will also give 50 puppies to Sanford Children’s Hospital for every $1,000 raised.

“What’s great about it is they’ll remember this puppy that they got and they’ll take it with them and remember the joy that they had,” Olson said.

“You can’t do a puppy fundraiser and not give the kids puppies,” Schlapkohl said.

A small gift when it matters most.

Miracle on 41st Street runs through December 20th at Scheels.

The money and Scheels Puppies will be delivered to the Sanford Children’s Hospital in the days leading up to Christmas.