RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With almost 70 degree weather in Rapid City today, people are not missing out on holiday ice skating.

Each year, Main Street Square aims to open up its ice-skating rink the week before Thanksgiving so that families and friends have the opportunity to spend some quality time together but also just have some fun.

“We decided for Thanksgiving that we would go ice skating and have some fun,” Emma McDonnell, ice skater, said.

Main Street Square CEO, Domico Rodriguez, says each year during the holiday’s dozens of people show up to the ice rink.

“This is our first full week open here on the ice rink and a great turnout. Obviously, with the holiday season, there is a lot of people in town, this is our time to shine here at Main Street Square and we had a good showing. We gave our staff the day off yesterday but we expect big numbers this weekend. The weather is perfect today. We expect a big weekend and people seem to already be enjoying it,” Domico Rodriguez, Main Street Square CEO, said.

With no school today, these kiddos are able to get out their ice skates.

“Yesterday I saw my friend at Thanksgiving and I wanted to go ice skating with her because it was fun seeing her so we came here,” Kaylie Theberge, ice skater, said.

And some parents, like Guy Theberge, say it’s a great chance to get some Christmas shopping done.

“It’s a beautiful day, it’s very warm outside, so it’s a really nice day to be skating. I’m not supposed to say it but I just bought some Christmas presents so they aren’t supposed to know but I just did that while they were skating. The secrets out! I’m busted,” Guy Theberge, parent, said.

If you’re looking for great ice skating and extra fun, head on down to Main Street Square.

The Main Street Square ice-skating rink is open all day today and through the weekend. When the sun goes down, the holiday lights turn on, and staff say you’ll have to check it out while you can.