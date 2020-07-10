The Lund Theatre reopens after closing in March due to pandemic

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — Movie goers in the Viborg area will be able to view movies on the big screen once again. The Lund Theatre is reopening after closing its doors back in March due to the pandemic.

It’s an exciting day at The Lund Theatre.

Pandemic concerns caused the volunteer run theater to close back in March but Friday popcorn will be popping and movie goers will be walking through the doors.

“Here we are four months later and we are finally reopening the doors, so it was a lot longer than what we thought,” manager, Donna Slack said.

“I think people are slowly ready to return to normal life, or having some fun and entertainment, this will be a good experiment for us to see how many people actually are willing to come out,” former board member, Paul Christensen said.

The theater holds 235 people, but to help with social distancing only 100 people will be allowed inside.

“In the theater we are going to do every other row seating, so Friday night is going to be one row and then Saturday night will be the opposite rows that will be open,” Slack said.

You can expect a full line of concessions but Slack says they will not be refilling popcorn.

“The staff will also be wearing masks and gloves behind the candy counter and we are obviously going to practice social distancing and if people want to wear masks they are more than welcome to do that,” Slack said.

For now, the theater will only be open Friday and Saturday nights. Slack says she hopes they can go back to their regular schedule in the future.

“We took a poll on our Facebook page just to see how people were feeling about coming back to the movies with us and we had a very good response saying open up the doors so we are going to see, and if people aren’t ready for that, that’s fine too, but we hope people come out and see the theater again,” Slack said.

The doors open at 7 p.m. Friday night with the movie “I Still Believe,” playing at 7:30 p.m.