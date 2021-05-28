The Link Triage Center will open their doors to clients starting Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than 45,000 adults in the Sioux Falls area are experiencing some form of mental illness and more than 20 thousand are dealing with addiction.

The city is just days away from offering more help than ever before. On Tuesday, The Link will finally be ready to start helping people through those issues.

After nearly nine years of this project idea being in the works, the staff here at The Link are finally putting the finishing touches on the city’s new triage center.

“In some ways, it’s a little bit surreal, because we had so much discussion about what it was going to be, the design, the vendor, who’s going to provide the services here,” Steve Lindquist, project director, said. “A lot of things went into this and we’re finally here.”

The Link is a non-profit effort between the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County and the Avera and Sanford health care systems.

“If you or a loved one, someone special in your life, is struggling with mental illness and addiction, you’re not sure where to turn to, you can come to us or give us a call,” Madeline Miller, nurse manager at The Link, said. “We will do everything we can to try to figure out what services will best meet your needs and if one of our programs might even fit that for you.”

There are three primary programs within The Link: mental health crisis stabilization, withdrawal management and a sobering observation unit.

“Not everybody needs to be treated in a hospital, not everybody can be treated in an outpatient setting, so this fills that gap in between,” Lindquist said. “And it’s available for anyone who needs it, anytime of the day or night.”

“I also hope that people really feel empowered to make changes in their life, whatever that looks like for the individual,” Miller said. “Our vision is really to create a community where hope lives and everybody is respected and we’re going to carry through that each day as we take care of people.”

The Link will start accepting clients after 9 a.m. on Tuesday. As a non-profit organization, The Link is also looking for donations.