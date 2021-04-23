The Link is almost ready to open their doors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new triage center in downtown Sioux Falls is getting ready to open.

“When individuals first present to The Link, they would come in through the main entrance at the front door there and then they’ll have an opportunity to use an intercom to alert staff that they’re here,” said the nurse manager for The Link, Madeline Miller.



Madeline Miller is the nurse manager who will be running the Link when it opens in June.



“At the heart of it, our mission is to really empower people to seek the help that they need in order to grow and prosper in their own lives and to succeed,” said Miller.



People with mental health or chemical dependency issues will be able to walk in and ask for help without an appointment.

“We will have a registered nurse 24-7,” said Miller.



The Link will offer clients three levels of care depending on their needs.



“These folks that are here for withdraw management, 3 to 7 days. For crisis stabilization, less than 24 hours. For sobering, usually less than 12 hours,” said Miller.



Each area is built with safety in mind, like safety sinks with no handles. Project manager Steve Lindquist says The Link is nearly complete.



“We’re probably 90-percent of the way there because the doors that you see need to be hung, they’re down in the basement, they’re in storage. About the only thing we don’t have now is the flooring,” said Steve Lindquist, project manager for The Link.



The Link was full of people today, but Miller remembers the first time she stood here alone.



“I just felt overwhelmed and humbled that I get to be a part of this project because we’re going to help so many people here and I just can’t wait to be open,” said Miller.