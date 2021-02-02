The Link, a resource for those fighting mental health and substance use issues, set to open in May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Link, a resource in Sioux Falls for people struggling with mental health issues or drug use, is soon to open; project director Steve Lindquist told the Sioux Falls City Council at their informational meeting Tuesday afternoon that the plan is for this “triage center” to open in May. The Link will be at the corner of North Dakota Avenue and West Eight Street in downtown Sioux Falls, just north of City Hall and south of the downtown library.

“The Link will provide 24/7 access, response and treatment for individuals with a crisis regarding mental health or substance use, and along with addressing immediate needs, longer-term referrals and connections will be made for families and individuals who need that,” said Alicia Collura, assistant director of public health with the City of Sioux Falls.

“You can see construction is underway,” Lindquist said. “Demolition started late this fall following planning meetings that involved all of the partners as well as Avera to try to identify what really needs to take place here with bringing detox under this roof at a higher level of care.”

Sanford, Avera, Minnehaha County and the City of Sioux Falls are all partners in The Link. Avera is going to be the service provider.

“The thing that the hospitals see as a benefit, and I know that the city health department does too, that getting people to the right level of care is going to be important in terms of kind of overall community dollars spent on health care,” Lindquist said.

Recovery is not a light switch simply flipped on; it’s an ongoing journey. Part of that, of course, is the stability of regular income.

“We’ve had some businesses come forward to say if you have somebody who’s coming through and is wanting to get into recovery, we’re willing to work with you to take a look at employment possibilities down the road,” Lindquist said.