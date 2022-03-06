SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A facility offering immediate help for people struggling with mental health and substance use is highlighting how many patients it’s served in the first seven months.

According to its first annual report, The Link had more than 2,300 triage encounters from June 1st through the end of December.

More than 900 people were served during those visits.

Madeline Miller has a passion for helping people.

That’s exactly what she gets to do as the nurse manager at the Link in downtown Sioux Falls, which has now been open for nearly a year.

“I definitely underestimated the need and I definitely underestimated how much a lot of these folks didn’t really have an opportunity to be educated, to seek treatment, to have safe withdrawal,” The Link nurse manager Madeline Miller said.

While Miller says the Link has now served more than 1,100 patients, executive director Bill Earley knows there are more people out there needing the triage center’s help.

“The one great thing is we’ve been able to serve so many unique individuals. The thing that concerns me is we’re barely scratching the surface in terms of the need in our community,” The Link executive director Bill Earley said.

Earley says they have to continue spreading the word about the facility.

“The Link is here 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we want to serve,” Earley said.

“When you give people opportunities, give them education, connect them to support services that can help them, you really see people become the better version of themselves,” Miller said.

Partners of the Link include the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera, and Sanford.