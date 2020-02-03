The light of surrogacy for one SF family

House Bill 1096 in the South Dakota Legislature would ban commercial surrogacy contracts and make it a crime to facilitate the process.

Easton Rahja was born about five and half months ago. He has both his mom Lisa and his dad Adam’s DNA, but was born through a surrogate. Adam and Lisa have been married five years and have lost nine pregnancies.

“It’s such a wonderful feeling to be able to hold him,” Adam Rahja said. “Never thought I’d get to this day at certain points.”

“I’m still in disbelief,” Lisa Rahja said. “Every day I look at him, and it is amazing to know that through everything that I’ve gone through that I am finally able to be a mother to a child that I can hold in my arms.”

Lisa has helped organize a GoFundMe page to raise money for lobbying against HB 1096.

“Without our surrogate, we would not be parents,” Lisa Rahja said. “Surrogacy has provided the opportunity for us to actually become biological parents to Easton.”

This family wants more of a spotlight on the process that brought this little light into their world.

“There needs to be more research done on this whole topic,” Adam Rahja said.

“House Bill 1096 helps address a great topic,” Lisa Rahja said. “Surrogacy is a topic that actually hasn’t had much discussion.”