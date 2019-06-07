The latest: Search for missing teenager in Butte County

UPDATED June 9, 12:36 p.m.

BUTTE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing teenager.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page is asking property and homeowners in the Southeast Belle Fourche area including the Ridge Road, Sandstone Road, Redwater River area, and Hat Ranch areas to check properties and buildings.

Kalin is known to like the outdoors and tree areas.

The Sheriff’s Office is still asking for the community to be aware of the situation, and contact the office at 605-892-2737 if there is any additional information.

As of June 8, at 7 p.m. Kalin had still not been located. There were several reported sightings in the Hills area, but no positive identifications.

June 7, 1:35 p.m.

Authorities got a call about a teen who may want to hurt himself. By the time law enforcement arrived, Kalin Fox had left. The 17-year-old is on medications but left those behind.

He is 5’10” and weighs 135 pounds with ear length brown hair and brown eyes. Kalin was wearing a gray stripe shirt and black sweat pants.

If you have information on his location, you are asked to contact the Butte County Dispatch Center at 605-892-2737.

