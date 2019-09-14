The Latest: I-90 is back open, other roads remain closed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, I-90 eastbound and westbound is back open.

There is still standing water over Interstate 90 east of Exit 357. Drivers are cautioned they will be driving through standing water and should consider alternate routes.

SD DOT says water is receding and crews are monitoring roadways and bridge structures for safety. They remind drivers to reduce speeds for lane closures.

Stay up to date with Safe Travel USA or call 511 before traveling to plan your route and be prepared to change your route as road conditions are continuously changing.

Flooding along the Big Sioux River and Skunk Creek is continuing to cause issues for drivers in and around Sioux Falls. Although some roadways like Cliff Avenue between Walnut Street and Mulberry Street are back open, new sections of roads are closing.

Stay up to date with current roads conditions in Sioux Falls with an interactive map provided by the City of Sioux Falls.