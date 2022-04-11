SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An iconic duo has announced a concert in Sioux Falls.

The Grammy award-winning duo, The Judds, has announced their first tour in over a decade, and they’re making a stop at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Judds and special guest Martina McBride will be in Sioux Falls on Friday, October 7.

“The Final Tour”, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, begins the 10-date arena tour on September 30.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning April 15 at TheJudds.com.