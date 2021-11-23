PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — It’s all about shopping small this weekend.

Saturday is Small Business Saturday.

According to an American Express survey, U.S. consumers spent an estimated $19.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday in 2020.

A store owner in Pipestone, MN says the special shopping day is a “huge deal” for her decades old store.

Dawn Heidebrink opened The Clothier by Dawn 38 years on Pipestone’s Main Street.

“I was a baby when I started it,” The Clothier by Dawn owner Dawn Heidebrink said.

Decades later, something remains true: the importance of small businesses.

“Small businesses in any town is what makes it tick,” Heidebrink said.

The executive director of the Pipestone Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism calls small businesses the lifeblood of the town.

“They contribute jobs, they’re our friends and neighbors who’ve gone out and they have had a dream, they’ve followed it through, they employ our citizens, they provide great places for us to have goods and services and they are the first ones to step up when people need help,” Pipestone Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism executive director Erica Volkir said.

Just like anyone, small business owners have faced tough times during the pandemic.

“A lot of small businesses have struggled to stay alive and keep going. And to keep our small towns going and providing for our small towns I feel like it’s important to contribute to our small towns in any way they possibly can,” Geyermans Clothing Co. co-owner Tammy Gorter said.

“I just feel like we’re an energetic city and it’s because of all the small businesses we have here,” Heidebrink said.

Volkir says about 50 businesses are taking part in Small Business Saturday in Pipestone.

The day will include discounts and a vendor fair.

To find out what’s happening, click here.