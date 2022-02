SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The CDC says heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.

One way you can prevent heart problems is by getting a screening. Amanda Saeger just got a heart screen after turning 40 late last year.

“You come into it a little nervous wondering what is it actually going to show? Obviously, the results are great,” Saeger said.

Saeger’s says her results were great. In general, Sanford recommends a heart screening every ten years for people 40 and older.