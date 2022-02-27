SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC.

You don’t need to explain the importance of heart health to Amanda Saeger.

She’s the director of the Sanford Cardiovascular Institute.

But that’s not the only reason she’s got a heart screening on Thursday.

She turned 40 late last year, and there’s a history of heart issues in her family.

“My grandma actually died of a heart attack. She actually had a heart attack at Macy’s and ended up passing away after that so, prior to that had a lot of heart disease tied with her diabetes,” Saeger said.

Saeger’s heart screening included a cholesterol check, a CT scan and an EKG.

“Overall my risk factor is less than one percent,” Saeger said.

In general, Sanford recommends a heart screening every ten years for people 40 and older.

“Prevention is much more important than treatment. We have all kinds of fancy and sophisticated technology, devices that we use and we can do a lot of good with those, but the best thing for a patient is to have an event, cardiac event like a heart attack, prevented rather than have us work on the heart attack,” Sanford Health interventional cardiologist Adam Stys said.

“Your heart is important for the rest of the organs in your body,” Saeger said.

And now Saeger has some reassuring news as she keeps heart health a priority.

If you call Sanford and schedule a heart or vascular screening before the end of the month, they are $25 each.

To schedule an appointment call 605-312-2150.