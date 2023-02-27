SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest blizzard is several days behind us, but you can still find sidewalks with snow and ice on them.

According to a Sioux Falls city ordinance, property owners have 48 hours to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks after winter weather hits.

Suzi Bashaw is homeless and relies on the sidewalks to help her get around town.

With so much snow this winter, that’s been a challenge at times, especially as the stroke survivor uses a cane.

“I walk in the street most of the time,” Bashaw said.

While Bashaw says she encountered mostly clear sidewalks Monday morning, residents are still alerting the city of Sioux Falls of concerns.

Neighborhood Revitalization Manager, Matt Tobias, says the City has responded to well over 1,000 sidewalk complaints this season so far.

“It’s really important that we clean our sidewalks from edge to edge and all the way across. You’ll see throughout town where people will just do a small little path,” Tobias said.

If you have a corner lot, make sure you’re paying special attention to the cutouts or ADA curb ramps.

“Very important that we do those. I want everybody to know that you’ve got to do all the way to the street with that,” Tobias said.

Clear sidewalks will provide a safer path for Bashaw and many others.

“It’s a way of life. People that walk with a stroller or walker or walk with a cane they’re disabled. Watch out for the disabled. You should do what you need to do to protect people, children,” Bashaw said.

Tobias says if the city receives a complaint, an inspector will follow up on it.

If it’s a verified complaint, they’ll leave a door hanger, which gives the property owner 24 hours to clear the snow and ice.

If they don’t, a contractor will do the work.

The homeowner will face a citation and a bill from the contractor.