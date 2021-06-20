The impact dry weather has on farmers

NEAR COLTON, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday may be the first official day of summer, but we’ve already felt a lot of heat recently.

Members of the South Dakota Soybean Association say our period of drought really started at the end of last summer.

They weren’t seeing much rain at that time, and there wasn’t much snow this winter, either. Jeff Thompson, a corn, soybean and alfalfa farmer near Colton, South Dakota, says they need a lot more rain than just the little bit we saw today to help the crops out.

“It’s going to take a lot of really timely rains, you know throughout the rest of the growing season,” Thompson said “You know, the soil profile was depleted, you know, we started seeing a slow down in rainfall about a year ago is kind of when things started tapering off. And we didn’t get much snow this winter and we haven’t gotten much this year. Now we’re really getting into the traditional dry period of summer right now.”

Some farmers have the ability to irrigate their crops, but Thompson says that takes a lot of work, and not all farmers have the ability to do their own irrigation.