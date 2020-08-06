The Humane Society’s mission to help families with pets, find homes for animals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The coronavirus pandemic has had an economic impact on many people. In turn that’s also hurting pets. The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society has seen an increase in animals being surrendered.

“The numbers have come up. Well, typically, cats, in the summer, we see a lot more. But it seems like even dogs, a lot of people surrendering because whether it be they’re moving or they’re experiencing some difficulty and sometimes they have to move into a smaller apartment. So then the dogs or cats will end up here,” humane officer Andy Oestreich said.

And sometimes animals are surrendered simply because families can’t afford to feed them. That’s where the Humane Society can help.

“With everything going on and people struggling to pay their bills, if you don’t have the financial means to purchase dog food or cat food, give us a call. Come up and get a bag. We like to see the pets stay in the home, they offer comfort to families and if it’s a matter of being able to feed them, call us,” Oestreich said.

As much as the Humane Society likes to see pets stay with their families, they also like to see the shelter cats and dogs, like Hero here, find their forever home.

“It’s really good. Especially the ones that, you know, we’ve had ones that are here for upwards of a year and when they go home it’s just, we all get emotional about it,” Allison Wyant, the special events coordinator for the Humane Society said.

Events like Paws to Celebrate, which just wrapped up a couple days ago, helps the Humane Society with its efforts to find homes for furry friends.

“Our mission is to be a safe haven and a human voice for the animals. So, the fundraising allows us to do that. The events allow us to do that. Curbside adoptions allow us to do that,” Wyant said.

A mission to help some four legged friends make sure they have a home.

The next Humane Society event will be the third annual Artisans for Animals this weekend.