SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fundraising event in Sioux Falls is encouraging people to lace up their running shoes.

Health Connect of South Dakota is in its fourth year organizing The Human Race.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There was some nonprofits that we knew just needed a hand up,” Health Connect Executive Director Fran Rice said.

The Human Race is a 5K run or 1-mile fun walk, and benefits ten local nonprofits selected by a board of directors.

“It’s a fundraiser they don’t have to organize, they just have to do a few social media posts or send out to their followers that they’re part of this,” Rice said.

The race participants will chose a nonprofit to receive 75% of their registration fee. The list includes Project CAR.

“All the rides that we provide for medical appointments we do for free of charge to the community,” Project CAR Executive Director Christopher Montgomery said.

Christopher Montgomery is Executive Director of Project CAR, which is on pace to provide 10,000 rides this year.

“Any kind of a medical appointment, doctor’s appointment, physical therapy, vision care, mental health therapy,” Montgomery said.

Project CAR also partners with local churches, Lifescape, and DakotAbilities. Montgomery says the organization had a vehicle stolen and recovered in February, and incurred nearly $2,000 in expenses, highlighting the importance of events like The Human Race.

“We’re a small organization with a shoestring budget, so every dollar helps,” Montgomery said.

And the fundraising goal for this year’s event is simple.

“As much as we can raise to bring some more money to these nonprofits,” Rice said.

The Human Race is this Saturday at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls. The 5K starts at 9:00 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun walk at 9:15.