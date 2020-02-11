The Hope Center in Rapid City is seeing a steady increase in number of visitors

A bar of soap or an extra pair of socks could be very important items for someone that is homeless.

The Hope Center in Rapid City sees about 250 people that are homeless or in poverty each day.

Recently, it’s been seeing a steady increase in the number of visitors. That’s why staff is reaching out to the community for donations such as shampoo, lotion, bus tickets and more.

“Giving to homeless shelters, to other programs that provide assistance to people who are in that paycheck to paycheck circumstance or maybe they are not employed right now and are looking for employment, it’s just a kind compassionate way to treat one another,” Melanie Timm, Executive Director of Hope Center, said.

The Hope Center is open Monday through Friday. You can donate by bringing items to its location along Kansas City Street or online.