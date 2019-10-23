The history of Badlands Pawn and its potential future

The former Badlands Pawn building in north Sioux Falls has sat empty ever since it closed almost three years ago.

But as we told you Monday night, there’s a potential buyer that could turn the multi-million dollar building into a state of the art veteran and military support center and house several military organizations; including the local chapters of the VFW and American Legion.

“56,000 square feet of guns, gold and rock n roll,” owner Chuck Brennan said in a previous interview.

When Badlands Pawn opened its doors on Thanksgiving Day of 2015, it was considered an early centerpiece of the Sioux Falls Sports and Entertainment district located near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

While it bought and sold merchandise like any other pawn store this one was different.

“Think of it as a Disneyland or maybe a Scheels or Cabela’s… It’s going to add over 100 jobs to the community, flood the community with all different types of tourist opportunities, and really be a great financial win for the community,” Brennan said.

It hosted numerous concerts for some of the biggest names in Rock n Roll.

It also had a gun range and gun store, along with its own radio station K-BAD 94.5 FM.

But Dollar Loan Center owner Chuck Brennan blamed the passage of the payday loan interest rate cap for forcing him to sell many of his business interests, including Badlands Pawn.

In a recent letter to its members, the American Legion said the building could potentially host a military museum, gun store, gun range, deli, lounge and coin making facility, plus hold concerts with local and national bands.

KELOLAND News spoke briefly with the vice-commander with the American Legion, who didn’t want to go on camera, but told us this is still a work in progress and wouldn’t talk about a purchase price.

He did tell us that their members have to vote on it. That’s scheduled for next week on October 30.

The VFW also has a scheduled vote that’ll take place on November 4.