The Helpline Center will soon be offering a new support group for survivors of attempted suicide.

A therapist and survivor will help lead the group to provide a safe place for people to meet others who have survived a suicide attempt as well as learn coping skills.

If you are interested, call the Helpline Center.

If you, or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call the Helpline Center at 211 or the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.