The growing need for affordable housing in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More affordable housing is needed in the Black Hills as more people move to the area. Rapid City has teamed up with developers and organizations, including the Black Hills Community Foundation to find a long-term solution.

“It really is a holistic approach. What we want to do is address the need long term rather than short term and really what the community development department is doing is working towards solutions,” Michelle Schuelke, Community Enrichment Division Manager, said.

The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is also addressing the issue by building at least 40 new affordable homes as well as repair 110 homes in the Black Hills by 2027.