SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– One Grinch-themed event is giving back to the community this holiday season.

The Sioux Falls Convention Center is paring local businesses and companies with non-profits as a way to spread holiday cheer. But, the winter storm made the event look a little different this year.

The Convention Center is decked out for the holidays. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to join the Whos in Whoville in person for this year’s Grouchmas, but you can still help local charities online.

“The holiday season is a time to reach out and help others, and we are blessed here in the Sioux Falls area and the entire Sioux Empire with companies that are always giving, especially this time of year, and we’ve matched them up with ten non-for-profits that are at greater need this time of year,” said Jim Johnson, assistant general manager.

One of those organizations that got to partner with a local business is the Stockyards Ag Experience.

“We were thrilled when we found out that we were going to be a part of Grouchmas, we had seen the stuff that had gone on last year and thought it looked like a really neat community event,” said Abby Bischoff, executive director of the Stockyards Ag Experience.

But this year, instead of a one-night experience it’s a ten-day virtual event.

“With the weather, we decided to take it virtually, so we are doing the auction portion of the event all online, through our social media,” said Johnson.

Anyone can take part. All you need to do is go online and place a bid.

“The community response has been amazing, all our event sponsors, the house sponsors that are gathering the materials, we’ve just been blessed to have the community outreach, last year we raised over 28,000 dollars for ten non for profits, and this month we are hoping to match or exceed that,” said Johnson.

“The way Grouchmas is set up where you get to really partner closely with one business and they kind of get to know what you really need and what those things are. It’s really a unique partnership to be able to build that relationship with that business in town,” said Bischoff.

A spirit of Christmas giving that no Grinch, or Grouch, can steal from the community.

You can bid on the gift baskets online now until Christmas Eve.