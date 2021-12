SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Christmas criminal has been arrested in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says on social media, the Grinch was arrested for trying to steal holiday cheer from students at George McGovern Middle School.

Sioux Falls Police say he will be held on bond until December 26th, or he can sing Christmas Carols until his heart grows 3 sizes instead.