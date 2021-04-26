‘The flames just came everywhere, and then I just ran upstairs and got my girls out’: Now, family sees overflowing support

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s tough to imagine a fire that takes away your entire home, and it’s what one Sioux Falls family’s world has been since last Tuesday. Janae and Daniel Cannon’s home caught fire last Tuesday morning. Everyone is okay. The house, however, is going to be a total loss.

“The flames just came everywhere, and then I just ran upstairs and got my girls out,” Janae said.

Her timing, according to authorities, meant everything.

“They told me if I hadn’t woke up when I did I wouldn’t have been able to get to my girls,” Janae said.

There will be a benefit concert for this family in Harrisburg at The Phoenix Lounge on May 21.

“It’s remarkable, I mean just to know that people got your back like that and to know that people are looking out for you, ’cause a couple days ago we didn’t know where we were going to be at, where we were going to be staying and how we were going to bounce back from this,” Daniel said.

The support lifting this family up has overflowed.

“Even people we didn’t know donated, knew us and knew our situation, and I mean, we had so much stuff and so many donations for stuff that we had to turn around and take stuff to get donated, so that’s just how great this all turned around,” Daniel said.

“We’ve got too much that we had to donate, so I just want to say thank you to everybody, and yeah I guess I’m just glad to be alive,” Janae Cannon said.