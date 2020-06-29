The First Tee of South Dakota volunteer heading to West Point in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln graduate is trading in his cap and gown for a military uniform this July.

Max Martin leaves for West Point in a few weeks. The 18 year old credits some of his passion for leadership to The First Tee of South Dakota. He’s been involved with the youth organization for more than a decade. Right now, he’s volunteering a lot of time to local kids each week. While he’s a bit nervous for what lies ahead at the academy, Martin is anxious to serve his country.

“To finally get it was a big relief but then it was also, am I ready to take this next step. You kind of have to trust that you got appointed there for a reason and once you get past that it’s really all excitement,” Martin said.

Martin is the first Ace-certified participant for The First Tee of South Dakota. That means he submitted a portfolio consisting of two years of work in community service, volunteering and other areas to the national organization. Martin also recently scored his first hole-in-one on the golf course. So you can say it’s been quite the year for the young man.