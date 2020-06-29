Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 35 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 91; Active cases at 807
Live Now
⚾ WATCH at 1 p.m. CT: Brookings vs. Renner baseball ⚾

The First Tee of South Dakota volunteer heading to West Point in July

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln graduate is trading in his cap and gown for a military uniform this July.

Max Martin leaves for West Point in a few weeks. The 18 year old credits some of his passion for leadership to The First Tee of South Dakota. He’s been involved with the youth organization for more than a decade. Right now, he’s volunteering a lot of time to local kids each week. While he’s a bit nervous for what lies ahead at the academy, Martin is anxious to serve his country.

“To finally get it was a big relief but then it was also, am I ready to take this next step. You kind of have to trust that you got appointed there for a reason and once you get past that it’s really all excitement,” Martin said.

Martin is the first Ace-certified participant for The First Tee of South Dakota. That means he submitted a portfolio consisting of two years of work in community service, volunteering and other areas to the national organization. Martin also recently scored his first hole-in-one on the golf course. So you can say it’s been quite the year for the young man.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 
More Contests