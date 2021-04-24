The first clothing drive for a new program in the Vermillion School District

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – The past year has been difficult in many ways, including financially for some families. That is why the Vermillion School District has a new program to help out students and their families.

Saturday brought the first clothing drive for a new program called The Rack.

Chabli Hodge, the Family Outreach Coordinator for the Vermillion School District, put together The Rack as a way for students and families to freely shop for basic needs. The program will have everything from jeans and shoes to hygiene products and school supplies.

“We also want to use it as a tool to connect with our students and families by providing them the opportunity to volunteer and donate,” Hodge. “So it’s really going to be, more so the vision of it, is that everybody can benefit from it. You can come and shop from it sometimes, you can donate to it and you can volunteer your time.”

Hodge started The Rack by purchasing clothes at local second-hand clothing stores with grant money.