The first buildings of Avera at Louise Health Campus to open soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The first buildings at the Avera on Louise Health Campus will soon be open. In fact, the first patients will be seen October 29.

It took two years to get here, but crews are putting the finishing touches on the Avera Specialty Hospital on Louise.

“Back in 2017 we created a vision to create a health care facility that would transform the south side of Sioux Falls, The Avera Specialty Hospital is part of that transformation,” president and CEO of Avera McKennan, David Flicek said.

One of the features is the natural light you can find throughout the entire building. It provides a healing and energizing environment.

“The healing natural light in the atrium, along all side of our patient rooms, so there’s a natural light feeling in all areas, even for our employees, our employees are going to be able to have natural light,” Flicek said.

That’s not all; you’ll also find spacious inpatient rooms and several pre and post-op rooms, which will make the hospital more efficient.

“We have 22 pre post rooms, this is where patients will come to get prepped for surgery and where they will come afterwards, something that’s a little bit different with this area is what we are planning on doing is instead of having patients waiting in the waiting room, we’re going to have them come to their room,” Avera, director operative services, Justin Snyder said.

And state of the art operating rooms, which have 4K video and even a robot that can help a surgeon make precise bone cuts.

“The UV lights in the room, they bring the whole bacterial count down in the room, so we will run them overnight so when the patients come in the morning, the bacteria count will be the lowest point it can be,” Snyder said.

Making this a facility an even healthier place for people to heal.

“It’s estimated that some 500 cars will move off the Avera McKennan campus, which will be helpful in patients seeking care back at the main campus, so it was to meet the growing population and understand our facility back at the main campus,” Flicek said.

There is a community open house scheduled for October 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which the public is invited to attend.

Other buildings that will soon be opening on the campus are the Avera Addiction Care Center and Avera Human Performance Center.