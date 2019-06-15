SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people in KELOLAND are biking to help feed the hungry. Bikers filled Sertoma Park for the first annual Bike for the Banquet.

People could donate money to bike two different courses.

All money donated during the event goes to help the Banquet, a nonprofit organization that gives out meals to the hungry in Sioux Falls.

“We have had a fantastic turnout for a first-time event. People have come out in droves to support the Banquet and to go for a bike ride on this beautiful day. So, it is a win-win for the community and for the Banquet,” Shields said.