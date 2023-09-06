ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — Another sign that summer is nearing its end, the final Bike Night of the year at Red Rock Bar & Grill.

Hundreds of motorcycles line the parking lot Wednesday nights during the summer at Red Rock Bar & Grill, and tonight will be no exception.

“It’s going to be a yard full, we’re going to have a full house,” Red Rock Bar & Grill owner Mitch Runge said.

Bike Night serves as a fundraiser for the Children’s Home Society, raising more than $100,000 since 2015.

“We just choose kids because they don’t have a choice. Those kids that are there didn’t really do anything to be there, they just ended up there,” Runge said.

“Every dollar makes a difference and this event, really for many years, has raised significant funds for Children’s Home Society,” Children’s Home Society Director of Development Rick Weber said.

Rick Weber is Director of Development at CHS, and says a quarter of the organization’s annual budget is charitable.

“We don’t have the staff, time to do all this fundraising ourselves to that’s an additional blessing that the friends from the Red Rock and all their friends and their partners and their vendors, customers jump in and help us,” Weber said.

“Customers come up and they’ll help tear 50/50 tickets or sell 50/50 tickets or whatever it is, buy the 50/50 tickets. This is done by all the people that come here, this isn’t just by us,” Runge said.

The biggest draw of the Bike Night finale is the motorcycle giveaway, and for the fundraiser to be successful Runge says more tickets need to be sold.

“Brand new 2023 Indian Challenger motorcycle. That’s a $25,000 motorcycle. You can win it for a $100 chance. There was only 500 tickets made, we’ve only sold about a quarter of that,” Runge said. “It is a must-be present to win, so we expect to sell a majority of the tickets tonight,” Runge added.

And with every ticket sold, Children’s Home Society wins.

The last official Bike Night of summer starts tonight at 6:00, though Red Rock will host a bonus Bike Night next Wednesday, as one of the bands on this summer’s schedule had to change dates due to an illness.